WORLD

4 IS militants killed in Iraq

NewsWire
0
0

A total of four Islamic State (IS) militants were killed in an airstrike in eastern Iraq and a raid in the west, the Iraqi military has said.

Acted on intelligence reports, the Iraqi fighter jets bombarded an IS hideout in the Himreen mountain range on Friday, killing three IS militants, said the media office of the Iraqi Joint Operations Command in a statement.

The statement gave no further details about the bombed IS hideout but said more information would be released later, Xinhua news agency reported.

A security source anonymously told the news agency that one of the three killed is believed to be a local leader of the extremist group.

Despite repeated military operations against the IS remnants, the extremist militants are still hiding in the Himreen mountain range, which extends three provinces, namely Diyala, Salahudin, and Kirkuk.

In Iraq’s western province of Anbar, Iraqi soldiers killed an IS militant after surrounding him in a hideout in the city of Heet, some 160 km west of the Iraqi capital Baghdad, the spokesman of the commander-in-chief of Iraqi forces, Yahia Rasoul, said in a statement.

The security situation in Iraq has been improving since the defeat of the IS in 2017. However, the IS militants have since melted into urban centers, deserts, and rugged areas, carrying out frequent guerilla attacks against security forces and civilians.

20230218-072605

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    FairPlay news comes on board as official partner of ILT20

    Markets, restaurants to close early in Pakistan to save energy

    After India, Google acts upon illegal loan apps in Africa

    Covid outbreaks in Tibet owing to Chinese tourism influx: Report