In yet another first, four fencers from Jammu and Kashmir have qualified for the Senior World Cup.

The fencers — Vishal Thapar, Javed Ahmed Choudhary, Mayank Sharma and Shreya Gupta — shall represent the country in the upcoming Senior Fencing Sabre World Cup to be held later this week.

While the men’s World Cup will be held in Spain, the lone female qualifier Shreya shall be competing in Tunisia, North Africa.

All the fencers made the cut on the basis of some impressive performance in the 32nd Senior National Championships held at Amritsar in March this year.

Principal Secretary, Youth Services and Sports (YSS), Alok Kumar, applauded and congratulated the fencers on their selection for the presetigious event.

“We are duty-bound to provide best possible sports facilities to our youth who are second to none in skills and talent, and the day is not far when our athletes shall reach the podium of Olympics as well,” he said.

Secretary, J&K Sports Council, Nuzhat Gul, in her message to fencers appreciated the hard work they put in while making their way to the prestigious event.

“I am sure the day is not far when our fencers will be ranked and recognised internationally,” she said.

20220502-165049