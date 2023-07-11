Four kanwariyas were injured after an iron rod attached to their truck’s flag accidentally came into contact with an electric wire in Uttar Pradesh’s Saharanpur district, police said.

The incident took place in the Nanauta area of Saharanpur.

The injured individuals were devotees of Lord Shiva from Katha village in Baghpat, who were on their way to Haridwar to collect Ganga water.

Additional Superintendent of Police, Sagar Jai, said as the iron rod touched the electric cable, current passed through the truck due to which four kanwariyas suffered burns.

The injured have been taken to the district hospital, where their condition was said to be stable.

