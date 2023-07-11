INDIA

4 Kanwariyas electrocuted in UP’s Saharanpur

NewsWire
0
0

Four kanwariyas were injured after an iron rod attached to their truck’s flag accidentally came into contact with an electric wire in Uttar Pradesh’s Saharanpur district, police said.

The incident took place in the Nanauta area of Saharanpur.

The injured individuals were devotees of Lord Shiva from Katha village in Baghpat, who were on their way to Haridwar to collect Ganga water.

Additional Superintendent of Police, Sagar Jai, said as the iron rod touched the electric cable, current passed through the truck due to which four kanwariyas suffered burns.

The injured have been taken to the district hospital, where their condition was said to be stable.

2023071137731

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Harsh Vardhan lays foundation of Nagaland’s 2nd medical college

    Bengaluru ITF Open: Kadhe wins doubles title, meets Rawat for the...

    Empty beer cans helped UP Police unravel murder case

    Flight service from Agartala to Dhaka and Chittagong soon