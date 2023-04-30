INDIA

4 Kendriya Vidyalayas in Prayagraj selected under PM-SHRI scheme

Four Kendriya Vidyalayas (KVs) in Prayagraj have joined the list of the 9,000 schools from across the country, hand-picked for development as ‘Model Schools’ by the Union Ministry of Education under its flagship initiative of Pradhan Mantri Schools for Rising India (PM SHRI).

In all, 17 Kendriya Vidyalayas under the jurisdiction of KV Regional Office (RO), Varanasi, have been selected under this coveted scheme of the central government, said officials of the Kendriya Vidyalaya Sangathan (KVS).

The KVs of Prayagraj, selected under PM SHRI, include — KV Air Force Station (AFS), Manauri, KV-New Cantonment, KV-Bamrauli, and KV-Cheoki.

Other KVs of the Varanasi region that have been selected under PM SHRI include — KV-DLW of Varanasi, KV-Kandheri, KV-Ballia, KV-Chopan, KV at Siddharth Nagar, KV Number 1 of Air Force Station-Gorakhpur, KV-Gangarani, KV-Chero (Salempur), KV (Rail Parisar)-Gonda, KV-Sultanpur, KV (39 Gorkha Training Centre), Varanasi Cantonment, KV-Basti, and KV at Manas Nagar (Mughalsarai).

Deputy commissioner, RO-Varanasi, A.K. Mishra said, “We are proud that 17 KVs of the Varanasi region have been selected under this coveted scheme of the Union ministry of education. Presently, we are working on the proposal which has to be sent to the ministry regarding what all facilities the selected KVs already have and what additional facilities are required as per the norms laid down under the PM SHRI scheme.”

In these model schools, students will be trained to take part in hackathons, and to excel in studies and other co-curricular activities.

Equipped with smart classrooms and improved infrastructure, PM SHRI schools will implement the new National Education Policy (NEP)-2020 in its entirety.

The PM SHRI scheme was launched by the Prime Minister Narendra Modi on September 5, 2022. Under this scheme, the government aims to develop more than 14,500 schools across India. Through this scheme, the already existing schools would be selected, strengthened and upgraded.

Based on the objectives of the scheme, PM SHRI Schools will also aim towards delivering quality teaching to enhance cognitive development of the students.

Through PM SHRI Schools, the government also aims to create nurturing, holistic and well-rounded individuals equipped with key 21st century skills.

