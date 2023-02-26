SOUTH ASIAWORLD

4 killed, 10 wounded in Pakistan blast

At least four people were killed and 10 others wounded on Sunday in a bomb blast in Pakistan’s Balochistan province, the police said.

According to the police, the blast took place in the Rukni Bazaar, a busy market in the Barkhan district of the province. An explosive device planted in a motorcycle was detonated with a remote-controlled device, Xinhua News Agency reported.

Police, security forces and rescue teams rushed to the site and shifted the bodies and the injured to a nearby hospital. The area has been condoned off by the police.

Hospital officials feared that the death toll might rise as some of the injured were in critical condition.

No group claimed the deadly attack yet.

Earlier on Saturday evening, unknown terrorists attacked a police vehicle with a roadside bomb in the Khuzdar district of Balochistan, killing two policemen and leaving two others injured.

