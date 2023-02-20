WORLD

4 killed, 13 hurt in suspected firecracker blast in Indonesia

NewsWire
0
0

A huge explosion at a village house in Blitar city of Indonesia’s East Java Province killed four and injured dozens in the area on Sunday evening, the local police said on Monday.

The victims killed in the blast were all from the same family, a father with his two children and a nephew, Blitar police chief Argo Wiyono told local media, adding that the blast also injured at least 13 villagers and damaged more than 20 houses in the area, Xinhua news agency reported.

The police have suspected the explosion was caused by the firecrackers made by the father ahead of the Islamic fasting month of Ramadan.

The police have deployed a bomb squad to examine the site and called on the locals to stay away from the area while an investigation is still underway.

20230220-193006

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    India-US defence expo focuses on space, AI cooperation

    Hugo Calderano bags men’s singles crown; China win four titles at...

    Fulham sign midfielder Andreas Pereira from Manchester United

    5 Iraqi policemen killed in roadside bombing