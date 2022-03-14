INDIA

4 killed, 14 injured in scrap shop blaze in Jammu city

By NewsWire
Four persons were killed and 14 others injured on Monday in a massive blaze inside a scrap shop and surrounding ‘jhuggies’ (shanties) in Jammu city, police said.

Locals said the fire broke out in the evening initially in the scrap shop and engulfed the surrounding ‘jhuggies’ in the Residency Road area.

SSP, Jammu, Chandan Kohli, also said that the fire broke out in the scrap shop located in the Residency Road area this evening and some gas cylinders also exploded, spreading the blaze to the surrounding shanties.

“Electric short circuit is suspected to be the cause of fire as per preliminary reports,” he said.

Police, fire and emergency services, and the locals worked hard to rescue the injured.

Police said 4 persons died in this blaze and 14 are injured. The injured were being treated in the hospital.

Lt Governor, Manoj Sinha has sanctioned ex gratia relief of Rs 5 lakh each for the families of the killed persons.

A sum of Rs 1 lakh each has been sanctioned to the families of those severely injured while those with minor injuries will get Rs 25,000 each.

