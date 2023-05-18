SOUTH ASIA

4 killed, 3 injured in Pakistan’s wind storm

NewsWire
0
0

Four children were killed and three others injured in a wind storm in Pakistan’s Punjab province, police said on Thursday.

The children were sitting beside the wall of a mosque in Mianwali district when it collapsed on them on Wednesday night, the police told the media.

The injured children were shifted to a nearby hospital where one of them is in critical condition, reports Xinhua news agency.

Pakistan is currently facing a weather pattern due to which wind and thunderstorms coupled with rain are expected to persist in the country till May 18, the meteorological department said in a statement.

20230518-134403

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Bangladesh targets 40% power generation from clean energy by 2041

    UN humanitarians continue to deliver relief in Afghanistan

    China cautious on Afghanistan while Pakistan faces grim situation

    Airstrikes kill 14 militants in Afghanistan