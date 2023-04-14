At least four people were killed, three others injured and several went missing in a traffic accident in Pakistan’s Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province, police said.

The accident happened in Upper Kohistan area where a passenger van fell into a ravine on Thursday night, police told media, Xinhua News Agency reported.

There were over a dozen people aboard the van. Three people including the van driver were injured and were shifted to a nearby hospital.

The cause of the accident has not been determined yet.

