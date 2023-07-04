Four people were killed and four others injured in a mass shooting in the Kingsessing section of US state of Southwest Philadelphia. A suspect is in custody, police said.

At least two juveniles were among those shot, but their conditions were not immediately known, The Philadelphia Inquirer reported.

Just before 8:30 p.m., a police officer heard gunfire and found at least one victim in the area of South 56th Street and Chester Avenue.

Police received multiple reports of a male armed with a rifle still shooting in the area as they responded to the scene. Officers also reported hearing the gunfire, The Philadelphia Inquirer reported.

Just before 8:40 p.m., police officers reported they had apprehended a male wearing a ballistic vest and recovered a rifle and handgun in the alleyway behind the 1600 block of South Frazier Street.

Within minutes, police had found four victims at several locations and transported them to Penn Presbyterian Medical Centre. Four more victims arrived by private vehicle to the same hospital.

No officers discharged their firearms during the arrest, police said.

Police added that two juveniles were expected to be transported from Penn Presbyterian to Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia.

