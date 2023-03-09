SOUTH ASIAWORLD

4 killed, 6 injured in a shooting incident in Pakistan

Four people were killed and six others injured in a shooting outside a school in Pakistan’s northwest Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province on Thursday.

The killed included a policeman and a student who suffered bullet shots in a crossfire between two groups in Bannu district of the province, police sources told Xinhua.

The injured people, including students were shifted to a nearby hospital, where two of them had been in critical condition, Xinhua news agency reported.

The culprits from both groups fled the spot after the incident and the police launched a search operation to nab them.

