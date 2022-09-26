WORLD

4 killed as boat capsizes off Galapagos, Ecuador

At least four people were killed and two others were missing after a boat carrying tourists capsized off the Galapagos Islands, local authorities reported.

More than 30 passengers were on board the ill-fated boat on Sunday evening, which operated between Isabela and Santa Cruz, two islands of the Galapagos, according to Santa Cruz Mayor Angel Yanez.

A preliminary report on Monday said that 31 passengers have been rescued so far and two crew members were among the missing ones, Xinhua news agency reported.

Yanez said that an emergency operations committee was activated immediately, and local port authority is making inquiries into the cause of the accident.

A contingent of 25 rescuers from disaster relief agencies and the Galapagos National Park resumed the searching operation on Monday morning.

The Port Authority of Isabela Island said that 39 passengers were on the list of travellers, but two people did not turn up.

The Galapagos Islands, located 970 km off the continental coast of Ecuador, were enlisted as a Natural Heritage Site for Humanity in 1978 by the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organisation.

The region is home to numerous species of flora and fauna that served as a laboratory for the English natural scientist, Charles Darwin, to establish his theory of the evolution of species.

