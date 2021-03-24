At least four passengers were killed and dozens injured when the bus in which they were travelling in struck a roadside bomb in Kenya’s Mandera County on Wednesday, officials said.

The bus was en route to the town of Mandera from the town of Lafey, said Mandera County Governor Ali Roba.

Rono Bunei, Kenya’s northeastern regional police commander, confirmed the incident, adding police officers have been dispatched to the scene to hunt for those behind the incident, Xinhua reported.

Witnesses said the bus was extensively damaged after it landed on impact. Local police said the number of casualties may increase.

The bombing came a day after local security agents foiled an attempt by suspected Al-Shabaab militants to attack a police camp in Lafey.

It is believed that the same group is behind the bus attack, media reports said.

The Somalia-based terrorist group has been targeting Kenya-Somalia border areas and killing innocent citizens since Kenyan soldiers entered Somalia in 2011 to secure the two countries’ shared border.

–IANS

int/