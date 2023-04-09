WORLD

4 killed in avalanche in French Alps

Four people were killed in an avalanche in the French Alps, according to Interior Minister Gerald Darmanin.

“An avalanche occurred in the middle of the day (Sunday) at the Armancette glacier in the Alps. The provisional toll is four people dead and several injured. Rescue workers are still at work,” he tweeted.

Jean-Luc Mattel, Deputy Mayor of the nearby Contamines-Montjoie village has confirmed that two of the dead were mountain guides, media reports said.

According to the Deputy Mayor the avalanche was caused by a slab of snow detaching from the top of the mountain, BBC reported.

Search and rescue dogs and mountain-rescue teams worked all day to try to reach those who were caught, who are all thought to have been backcountry skiing.

The search for two missing people is expected to resume on Monday.

