4 killed in car-truck collision on Agra-Lucknow Expressway

Agra, Nov 2 (IANS) Four persons died on Saturday when the vehicle they were travelling in rammed into a truck on the Agra-Lucknow Expressway, the police said.

The car with five passengers was headed for Bharthana town in Etawah district from Delhi to invite relatives for a marriage.

The police said the accident was reported from Roop Pur village under Fatehabad police station. The truck was moving right in front of the SUV which rammed into the moving truck with a loud bang that drew villagers to the accident site.

Three passengers died on the spot, while another person died on the way to the hospital. A minor girl is in a critical condition.

The deceased have been identified as Mohit, his brother Rohit, their mother and aunt.

–IANS

bk/arm