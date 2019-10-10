4 killed in deadly shootout in Brooklyn

New York, Oct 12 (IANS) With no sign of gun control becoming law and President Donald Trump once again endorsing the right to bear arms at his Minneapolis rally, Crown Heights here in Brooklyn saw a deadly shootout at a social club in the ongoing killing spree across the US.

Police said at least four were killed in a Saturday morning shooting in Brooklyn that left five others injured. Authorities responded to a call of shots fired in the vicinity of Utica Avenue and Michael Griffith Street in Crown Heights around 7 a.m.

Four men were found dead at the scene while five others were taken to the hospital in serious condition. The possibility of gangland war cannot be ruled out.

–IANS

kr