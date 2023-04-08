Four people, including two Islamic State (IS) attackers, were killed during a suicide bombing carried out by the terror group in Yemen’s capital Sanaa, the Houthi militia has confirmed.

The incident occurred when the Houthi forces intercepted a public minibus carrying two IS members and prompted the two individuals to detonate the bombs on them, Xinhua news agency quoted the Houthi-run al-Masirah TV as saying in a report on Friday.

The explosion killed the two IS members and two civilians who were also on the minibus, it added.

The television cited a Houthi statement that the forces had received intelligence about the movement of the IS members and were attempting to arrest them in a less populated area to avoid civilian casualties.

The specific location of the incident was not revealed.

Years of conflicts in Yemen have provided space for various terrorist groups, including the Al Qaeda in the Arabian Peninsula (AQAP) and the IS.

In 2015, the IS made its presence known in Yemen through suicide attacks on two Zaydi mosques in Sanaa, resulting in the deaths of nearly 140 worshippers.

The group has also claimed responsibility for other notable attacks, such as the assassination of Aden’s Governor in 2015.

As of 2021, the UN estimated that the IS still maintains a significant presence in Yemen with hundreds of fighters.

Yemen has been embroiled in a civil war since late 2014, with the Houthi militia, backed by Iran, seizing control of northern cities and displacing the internationally-recognised government.

The ongoing war has resulted in tens of thousands of casualties and pushed the country to the brink of famine.

