4 killed in private jet crash over Baltic Sea

All four persons onboard were believed to be killed when a private jet crashed into the Baltic Sea, according to Swedish media reports.

“There is no hope we will find survivors,” Swedish Television quoted a spokesperson at the Swedish Joint Rescue Co-ordination Centre as saying.

The incident took place on Sunday evening, Xinhua news agency reported.

Wreckage and an oil spill were spotted in the sea between Sweden and Latvia.

The plane was en route from Spain to Germany when it, for unknown reasons, veered off course, Swedish daily Dagens Nyheter reported.

