4 killed in rainstorms, flash floods in Afghanistan

Heavy rains and flash floods killed four people in Afghanistan’s western Ghor province, provincial government spokesperson Mawlawi Abdul Wahid Hamas said.

Heavy rains triggered flash floods on Tuesday morning outside the provincial capital Firoz Koah, killing the four people, including three women in Madrasa village, the official said on Tuesday, adding the number of casualties could increase as survey is still continuing in the affected areas.

The floods have also washed away or badly damaged several houses, the official said.

Similar floods claimed the lives of four people and injured 25 others in Afghanistan’s eastern Nangarhar province weeks ago, Xinhua news agency reported.

In the war-torn Afghanistan, especially in rural areas, residential houses are mostly built of mud, which are prone to natural disasters and easily gutted in rainstorms and floods.

20230524-012005

