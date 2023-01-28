INDIALIFESTYLE

4 killed in road accident in Bengal’s Jalpaiguri

Four persons were reportedly killed in a horrific road accident at Malbazar in Jalpaiguri district of West Bengal on Saturday.

The accident happened when a car carrying seven passengers including the driver broke through the guard-wall of a bridge and fell in the lane adjacent to the bridge.

The car was coming from Banarhat and the police believe the driver of the vehicle lost control after he dozed off while driving the car, which led to the accident.

The incident took place at Odlabari area in Malbazar of Jalpaiguri district in the morning.

Local police officials said that two persons died on the spot, while two others succumbed on the way while they were being taken to a local hospital. Three others are undergoing treatment at the hospital. The condition of the car driver has been reported to be extremely critical.

The police are yet to identify the deceased and the injured. The injured persons, according to police, are not in a condition to speak anything.

This is the second major accident in Jalpaiguri district within a gap of 48 hours. On January 26, two people were killed and eight others severely injured when a car, in which 10 people of the same family were travelling, collided against the rear side of a truck on the Indo-Bhutan Road near Banrahat region, also in Jalpaiguri district.

