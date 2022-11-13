SOUTH ASIAWORLD

4 killed in road accident in SW Pakistan

At least four people were killed and two others injured in a road accident in Pakistan’s southwestern Balochistan province, local media reports said.

The incident happened on Saturday on the outskirts of the provincial capital of Quetta. A truck rammed into a car, killing all four people in the car and injuring two passersby, the reports said.

The injured people were shifted to a nearby hospital, and they were in a critical condition, Xinhua news agency reported.

Road accidents frequently happen in Pakistan due to poorly maintained roads, violation of road safety rules and reckless driving.

Speaking at a recent event, Salman Zubair, road safety ambassador of the National Highway and Motorway Police, said Pakistan is among the top countries with the most number of road accidents in Asia.

Nearly 67 per cent of the accidents are attributed to human errors, 28 per cent to poor infrastructure and deteriorating condition of roads, and five per cent to unfit vehicles, he added.

