WORLD

4 killed in roadside bomb explosion in Iraq

By NewsWire
0
10

Three Iraqi soldiers and a civilian were killed in a roadside bomb explosion in Iraq’s western province of Anbar, a security source said.

The incident took place on Wednesday morning when a roadside bomb detonated near a vehicle carrying soldiers on a highway near the town of Rutba, nearly 390 km west of the Iraqi capital Baghdad, Lt. Col. Sabhan Jassim from the Iraqi Army told Xinhua.

The blast destroyed the vehicle, killing three soldiers and the driver, Jassim said, adding that the security forces have launched an investigation into the incident, Xinhua news agency reported.

The security situation in Iraq has been improving since the Iraqi forces defeated the Islamic State (IS) in 2017. However, IS remnants have since melted into urban centers, deserts and rugged areas, carrying out frequent guerilla attacks against security forces and civilians.

20220210-064203

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com
Website: www.canindia.com
MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of the South Asian's in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

FOLLOW US

POPULAR CATEGORY

Copyright © 2021-22 - World Media Corp (Canada) Inc. All Right Reserved.