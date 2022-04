In a tragic incident, 4 construction workers were killed at Rosalapatti near Tamil Nadu’s Virudhunagar after lightning struck them on Wednesday evening, police said.

Police said that the dead are Jayasurya, 22, A. Karthik Raja, 28, M. Murugan, 24), and S. Jakkammal, 25.

Virudhunagar and surrounding areas have been witnessing heavy rains and lighting on Wednesday evening.

