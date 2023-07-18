INDIA

4 killed in truck-jeep collision on Mumbai-Nashik highway

At least four people were killed and six others injured when a container truck rammed into a passenger jeep on the Mumbai-Nashik Highway near Bhiwandi, district officials said here on Tuesday.

The accident took place when the Mumbai-bound container carrier collided with the passenger jeep, and it was flung at least 50 feet away from the highway, at the treacherous Khadavali Phata.

The four passengers in the jeep were killed on the spot, and the six injured were rushed to a government hospital in Kalwa and Bhiwandi.

Locals said that the Khadavli Phata with a curve on one side has become a major accident-prone zone with many big and small incidents reported, and have urged remedial measures to prevent such crashes in future.

Police teams from Bhiwandi rushed to the accident site, cleared the traffic jam on the busy thoroughfare and launched a probe into the incident.

2023071841047

