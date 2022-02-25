4 killed, over 20 injured as strong quake hits western Indonesia

At least four people were killed and more than 20 wounded as a revised 6.1 magnitude quake destroyed over 10,000 buildings and houses in Indonesia’s western province of West Sumatra on Friday, a local official said.

Earlier the Meteorology, Climatology and Geophysics Agency issued a report saying the quake measured 6.2 on the Richter scale before revising it to 6.1, the agency’s Head Dwikorita Karnawati said, Xinhua news agency reported.

The head of the operation unit of the Disaster Management and Mitigation Agency of West Sumatra Province, Jumaidi, told Xinhua by phone that the damages and casualties were reported in Pasaman and Pasaman Barat districts, where the weather agency reported that the intensities of the quake were recorded at VI and V MMI (Modified Mercalli Intensity) respectively.

“The death toll rises to four people now. More than 20 people were injured,” Jumaidi said.

“I think more than 10,000 houses and buildings were damaged. Now our personnel are on the scene to assess precisely the risks. Some other personnel from the Red Cross, rescuers, the government officials and others are also on the scene to respond to the impact of the quake,” he noted, adding that the natural disaster has forced thousands of people to take shelter.

The quake jolted at 8.39 a.m. Jakarta time (0139 GMT), with the epicentre at 17 km northeast of Pasaman Barat district and the shallow of 10 km under the earth, the Meteorology, Climatology and Geophysics Agency said.

The tremors did not potentially trigger any tsunami, according to the agency.

