INDIA

4 K’taka cops suspended for extorting gold merchant

NewsWire
0
0

Four Karnataka policemen have been suspended for extorting Rs 5 lakhs from a gold merchant and threatening to frame him under a smuggling case in Chikkamagalur district, officials said on Monday.

The four were identified as Sub-Inspector Lingaraju, constables Dhanapal Nayak, Omkarmurthy and Sharat Raj, attached to the Ajjampura police station.

On May 11, the accused policemen stopped gold merchant Rohit Sankla’s car in Davanagere. He was carrying 2.450 kg of gold which he was taking to Belur.

Upon finding the gold, they threatened him that a case of smuggling would be lodged against him if he doesn’t give a Rs 10 lakh bribe .

Later, they extorted Rs 5 lakh from Sankla and let him go.

The gold merchant had lodged a complaint with senior police officers in this regard and the department had taken action after departmental inquiry.

20221121-111003

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Dalit girl was strangled but not raped: Autopsy

    National database to monitor hawala transactions, terrorist activities soon: Shah

    Safe motherhood transit home opened in Meghalaya to curb maternal mortality

    Actress Revathy returns to direction with ‘Salaam Venky’