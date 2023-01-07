The Customs Officials at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airpot sezied 4 lakh cigarettes worth Rs 30 lakh which were being supplied illegally.

According to the information, the seizure was made by Mumbai Customs Department on January 5.

“Total 2,000 undeclared cigarette cartons were found mixed in export shipments destined for London. We have seized it,” said an official.

“Acting on intelligence that cigarettes were being attempted to be smuggled by way of mis-declaration and concealment in export shipments, we identified and tracked it,” the official said.

The official said that they seized 4 lakh cigarettes packed in 2,000 cartoons under section 110 of the Customs Act.

“It is an offence punishable under various sections of Customs Act. Further investigation in the matter is under progress to trace the carrier of the said narcotic substance,” said the official.

