Four youth were arrested for stabbing a 20-year-old to death after a quarrel over Rs 300 in Delhi’s Ranjit Nagar area, the police said on Monday.

The accused have been identified as Pramod (18), Rajnish (18), Amit Kumar (18) and Roshan Singh (19), all residents of Sangam Colony in Delhi.

Sharing the details, a senior police officer said that at about 4.15 p.m. on Sunday, a PCR call was received at Ranjeet Nagar police station informing that a person has been stabbed in Sangam Colony following which a police team was rushed to the spot.

On reaching the spot, the police team found that the injured youth was taken to Metro Hospital, where he was declared brought dead.

“The victim was identified as Abhishek, a resident of Sangam Colony,” said the Deputy Commissioner of Police (Central), Snajay Kumar Sain.

On initial inquiry, it was revealed that at around 3:30 p.m. on Sunday, a person named Narender Paswan saw Abhishek being chased by 3-4 persons.

“Abhishek was caught by them and beaten up before a youth named Pramod took out a knife and stabbed on the chest and abdomen of the victim. Paswan ran to help the injured Abhishek, seeing which the assailants fled from the spot. With the help of others, Paswan shifted Abhishek to the hospital where he was declared brought dead,” the DCP said.

Through local intelligence and technical mapping, the police succeeded in tracking down accused Rajnish, Amit and Roshan from Noida when they were about to escape to some unknown location to evade arrest.

“Pramod, the main culprit, was traced and nabbed from the Delhi-Lucknow highway,” said the DCP.

On interrogation, Pramod disclosed that he and Abhishek were friends.

“On Sunday, they were playing cards at a park near the Railway Line, Sangam Colony. Abhishek lost Rs 300 to Pramod but later he started demanding back the said amount. There was a heated argument between them which consequently led to a fight,” the DCP said.

“To teach him a lesson, he followed Abhishek with his friends Roshan, Amit and Rajnish. They caught hold of him near a meat shop in Sangam Colony and then in fit of anger, Pramod attacked him with a knife which led to his death,” the officer said.

2023070333372