INDIA

4 members of family found dead in Bengal’s Durgapur

Bodies of four members of a family were recovered under mysterious circumstances on Sunday from their residence at the industrial township of Durgapur in West Bengal’s West Burdwan district.

The victims have been identified as Amit Mondal (37), his wife Rupa Mondal (33), their son Nimit Mondal (7) and daughter (1.5 yr). While Amit Mondal’s body was found hanging from the ceiling fan of their bedroom, the bodies of other three were detected on the floor of the room.

Local police sources said that in all probability Amit Mondal first poisoned his wife and children and then hanged himself. A mobile phone with a WhatsApp message from Amit Mondal holding the members of his maternal family responsible has been recovered from the spot.

While the bodies have been sent for post-mortem, the police have started investigation on the basis of the WhatsApp message.

However, Rupa Mondal’s cousin Sudipta Ghosh has informed the police that it was a case of planned murder involving Amit Mondal’s mother and some members of Amit Mondal’s maternal family.

“My brother-in-law Amit Mondal’s mother always gave preference to her brothers over her son, daughter-in-law and grandchildren. So, her brother wanted to take that advantage and grab the property owned by my brother-in-law. This is a clear case of planned murder. The CCTV camera within the house was covered with a polythene sheet. The camera outside the house was not functioning,” Ghosh told newspersons.

She said Amit Mondal’s father, Naresh Kumar Mondal passed away a few years ago leaving behind huge property, which his son and wife jointly inherited.

“Amit Mondal’s mother and her brother wanted a share of that property and there had been frequent quarrels in the family on this count. I want the police to investigate and let the culprits be punished severely,” she said.

