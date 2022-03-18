Four migrant workers from West Bengal were killed after a big chunk of earth caved in on them at a construction site near here on Friday afternoon.

A group of 10 workers were digging a pit to build the state promoted electronic city when the incident happened.

District collector of Kochi, Jaffer Malik, who reached the spot, said a detailed probe on safety protocols being followed at the construction site will take place.

As soon as the incident took place, a team of the Kerala Fire and Rescue swung into action and saved six people trapped under the debris. They were then rushed to a nearby hospital.

However, despite the best efforts of the medical team at the hospital, four lives could not be saved.

The remaining two are presently admitted in the hospital and are out of danger.

Meanwhile, reports from the accident site have raised doubts as one labourer has been reported missing while the rescue operation is still underway.

