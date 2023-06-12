INDIA

4 minor boys drown off Mumbai’s Juhu; 1 rescued (2nd Ld)

NewsWire
0
0

An Indian Navy helicopter launched a search for 4 minor boys who drowned off the Juhu beach near Santacruz Koliwada. One boy was rescued by the fishermen and local residents, officials said here on Monday.

In the first tragedy at the onset of the monsoon season, at least 5 boys, aged between 12-15, were reported drowned in the Arabian Sea around 500 metres from the shore at 5.30 p.m., the BMC Disaster Control said.

The boys are — Jay Roshan Tajbariya,15; Manish Yogesh Oganiya,12; Shubham Yogesh Oganiya, 15, and Dharmesh Valji Faujiya, 16. All hailed from Vakola, Santacruz East.

Of the victims, one boy was rescued by the locals, while another four are still missing as the sea was choppy with high waves due to the cyclonic conditions.

The Mumbai Fire Brigade and divers have been engaged in the search for the missing boys for nearly three hours using jetskis and life-jackets.

A Navy chopper joined the operation around 8.30 pm, while the BMC sought the help of divers from the Indian Navy and Indian Coast Guard even as a high tide hampered the search operation.

The civic and weather authorities have earlier issued warnings asking people and fisherfolk not to venture out in the rough sea prevailing in the past one week.

20230612-225403

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Girl falls into borewell in MP’s Sehore, rescue operation underway

    Alibaba to sell shares worth $200 mn in Zomato: Report

    Covid: Goa ties up with AOL for online training to boost...

    UP Dy CM orders probe in alcohol consumption in CHCs