An Indian Navy helicopter launched a search for 4 minor boys who drowned off the Juhu beach near Santacruz Koliwada. One boy was rescued by the fishermen and local residents, officials said here on Monday.

In the first tragedy at the onset of the monsoon season, at least 5 boys, aged between 12-15, were reported drowned in the Arabian Sea around 500 metres from the shore at 5.30 p.m., the BMC Disaster Control said.

The boys are — Jay Roshan Tajbariya,15; Manish Yogesh Oganiya,12; Shubham Yogesh Oganiya, 15, and Dharmesh Valji Faujiya, 16. All hailed from Vakola, Santacruz East.

Of the victims, one boy was rescued by the locals, while another four are still missing as the sea was choppy with high waves due to the cyclonic conditions.

The Mumbai Fire Brigade and divers have been engaged in the search for the missing boys for nearly three hours using jetskis and life-jackets.

A Navy chopper joined the operation around 8.30 pm, while the BMC sought the help of divers from the Indian Navy and Indian Coast Guard even as a high tide hampered the search operation.

The civic and weather authorities have earlier issued warnings asking people and fisherfolk not to venture out in the rough sea prevailing in the past one week.

