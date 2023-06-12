INDIA

4 minor boys drown off Mumbai’s Juhu; 1 rescued

In the first tragedy at the onset of the monsoon season, at least 5 boys, aged between 12-15, drowned in the Arabian Sea around 500 metres off Juhu-Koliwada shore in Santacruz here on Monday evening, the BMC Disaster Control said.

Of the victims, one boy was rescued by the locals, while another four are still missing as the sea was choppy with high waves due to the cyclonic conditions.

The Mumbai Fire Brigade and divers were engaged in the search for the missing boys for nearly three hours using jetskis and life-jackets after the incident occurred around 5.30 p.m.

The BMC has sought the help of divers from the Indian Navy and Indian Coast Guard even as a high tide hampered the search operation.

It is not immediately clear whether they had entered the water or were swept away in the strong winds and choppy sea conditions.

The civic and weather authorities have earlier issued warnings asking people and fisherfolk not to venture out in the rough sea prevailing in the past one week.

