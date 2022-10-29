INDIA

4 miscreants held in encounter with Noida Police

Four armed miscreants were arrested after an encounter took place between the police and the former near Noida’s Sector-58 police station area, police said.

Of the four miscreants, three were seriously injured and the fourth miscreant was allegedly trying to escape from the police.

More than 60 cases have been registered against the four miscreants. One of these miscreants has more than 45 cases registered against him in Delhi-NCR for committing robbery, theft, murder, including other incidents.

According to information received by the police, an encounter took place between the police and the miscreants on the service road of Sector-57 near Sector 58 police station area, following which the miscreants started firing on the police. In retaliation, the police also opened fire in which three miscreants were injured, who have been arrested.

The Police have arrested the three miscreants identified as Golu, Jagat and Manish during the encounter.

An accomplice of the miscreants had escaped due to extreme darkness during the encounter, however he has also been arrested now.

The Police have recovered three 315 bore pistols, live cartridges and kiosks each and one motorcycle without a number plate, one auto rickshaw without number plate, one illegal knife and seven mobile phones from the possession of the arrested miscreants.

Nearly 60 cases are registered against this gang of criminals committing crimes of serious nature like theft, robbery/snatching etc.

Nearly 45 cases of robbery, burglary and murder are registered against Golu in Delhi and NCR region. He has also earlier served a jail sentence for his involvment in a murder case.

