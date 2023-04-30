WORLD

4 missing in Philippine yacht sinking

Four people are missing after a dive yacht with 32 people sank in the waters off Tubattaha in Palawan province on Sunday morning, the Philippine Coast Guard said.

Commodore Armando Balilo said the yacht, M/Y Dream Keeper, sank before 7 a.m. local time Sunday (2300 GMT on Saturday). He said the boat left Cebu Thursday afternoon and arrived in Tubbataha Reefs Natural Park on Saturday night, Xinhua News Agency reported.

Balilo said the yacht was carrying 32 people, including 15 crew, 12 passengers, and five divemasters, adding that 28 people have been saved while four are missing.

Tubbataha Reefs Natural Park is a marine protected area and world-renowned scuba diving site. It is home to more than 1,200 marine species, including sea grasses, algae, corals, sharks, rays, fishes, sea turtles, seabirds, and marine mammals.

