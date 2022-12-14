Four MLAs from Meghalaya — H.M. Shangpliang, Benedic R. Marak, Ferlin Sangma, Samuel Sangma — joined the BJP on Wednesday at the party headquarters in the national capital.

Present at the joining ceremony were Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma and BJP national spokesperson Sambit Patra.

While Shangpliang was a Trinamool Congress MLA, Marak and Ferlin Sangma were members of the National People’s Party (NPP).

Samuel Sangma was an independent MLA.

Shangpliang, Ferlin Sangma and Marak had submitted their resignations to Meghalaya Assembly Speaker Metbah Lyngdoh last month.

Assembly elections are scheduled to be held in Meghalaya early next year.

