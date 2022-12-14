INDIA

4 MLAs from Meghalaya join BJP

NewsWire
0
0

Four MLAs from Meghalaya — H.M. Shangpliang, Benedic R. Marak, Ferlin Sangma, Samuel Sangma — joined the BJP on Wednesday at the party headquarters in the national capital.

Present at the joining ceremony were Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma and BJP national spokesperson Sambit Patra.

While Shangpliang was a Trinamool Congress MLA, Marak and Ferlin Sangma were members of the National People’s Party (NPP).

Samuel Sangma was an independent MLA.

Shangpliang, Ferlin Sangma and Marak had submitted their resignations to Meghalaya Assembly Speaker Metbah Lyngdoh last month.

Assembly elections are scheduled to be held in Meghalaya early next year.

20221214-152202

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Sohum Shah starts dubbing for ‘Sanaa’

    TN blackmailing case: ‘Junior Vikatan’ directors’ names to be removed from...

    Tewari seeks clarification from govt on US asking India for use...

    Home Ministry likely to clear path for creating thousands of govt...