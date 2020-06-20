4 more succumb to corona in Gurugram, 171 new cases

Gurugram, June 20 (IANS) Gurugram reported four more deaths due to coronavirus in different hospitals On Saturday, even as 171 new cases appeared in the city in the last 24 hours, an official said.

Gurugram has registered 59 corona deaths so far in areas falling under different police stations, including 31 who died due to comorbidities and remaining 28 without comorbidities, Gurugram Civil Surgeon Dr Virender Yadav said.

“We have 4,307 positive cases in Gurugram district so far, of which 2,408 patients have recuperated. Gurugram now has 1,840 active cases, including 1,236 in home quarantine. Remaining 604 patients are admitted in private, government and Covid care centres in the district,” Yadav said.

Sonal Goyal, Additional CEO of GMDA, who is also nodal officer for hospital bed management in Gurugram, asked hospitals to arrange for additional beds.

She held an online meeting with representatives of Vardan Hospital at Sohna, Umkal, Sunrise, Polaris, Orbit, Kathuria, Kamla, Cloud Nine, Sheetala and AIIMS at Jhajjar.

She asked these hospitals to submit reports on availability of beds, ventilators, beds with oxygen facilities, number of occupied beds and reserve beds for Covid patients.

“We have 36 hospitals in the district where Covid patients are admitted. We have since added seven more hospitals to the list. Each private hospital has 25% beds reserved for Covid patients,” Goyal added.

–IANS

str/tsb