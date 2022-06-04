INDIA

4 murder accused held in Delhi in joint operation

In a joint operation with Jharkhand police, the Special Cell of the Delhi Police has arrested four persons allegedly involved in a case of sensational broad daylight murder in Ranchi, from the Ghazipur area of national capital, the police said on Saturday.

The accused persons have been identified as Rahul Kujur, Dablu Kujur, Kawish Adman and Munawer Agaque.

They had allegedly killed a man — Bharat, by opening fire indiscriminately on his car on May 30 in Ranchi.

DCP of Special Cell, Jasmeet Singh said that Inspector Shiv Kumar, Karambir Singh and ACP Attar Singh had got a tip-off about the accused. The information was shared with the SIT of Jharkhand Police which was already looking into the matter.

“The input in this regard was shared with with both the police teams. The Jharkhand police team arrived in Delhi on June 3. On a tip-off received later on, a joint team of Special Cell and SIT Jharkhand Police was constituted and multiple raids were conducted at the hideouts of suspects at various locations in Delhi and all the four accused persons were finally arrested during the night from Ghazipur,” said the police officer.

He said that the accused disclosed that following a conspiracy, they killed one Bharat in Ranchi when he was sitting in his car along with his bodyguard. He had sustained 5 gunshot injuries and later, succumbed to the injuries.

Bharat had fired upon one Rahul, and to avenge this, the accused had planned to eliminate him. Accused persons have disclosed that they, in order to evade their arrest had gone to Kolkata immediately after committing the murder and thereafter, came to Delhi on June 3.

The arrested persons have been found previously arrested in many criminal cases including of extortion, murder, attempt to murder, threat, conspiracy, assault, hurt, intimidation, arms act etc., in Jharkhand.

All the four were handed over to the Jharkhand Police.

