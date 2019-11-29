4 nabbed at Delhi airport with Rs 39.14 lakh cash

New Delhi, Dec 4 (IANS) Four passengers were nabbed at the Indira Gandhi International Airport (IGIA) on Tuesday for allegedly carrying unaccounted cash worth Rs 39.14 lakhs, sources said on Wednesday.

The accused were nabbed by Customs officials after being alerted by the Military Intelligence unit of Indian Army.

The four passengers were flying in from Jeddah and intended to depart to Jammu from IGI Airport. The military intelligence staff tipped off the Central Industrial Security Force about the passengers landing at IGI Airport carrying unaccounted money.

The passengers were checked and were found to be carrying Rs 39.14 laksh.

“The said recovered currency was seized under Section 110 of the Customs Act 1962,” said Commissioner of Customs Manish Kumar.

The passengers were subsequently arrested.

–IANS

sk/bc