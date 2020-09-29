4 nabbed for IPL betting in UP

Sambhal (Uttar Pradesh), Sep 29 (IANS) Four persons have been arrested by Sambhal Police for their alleged involvement in betting on IPL matches.

They were arrested on Monday while the IPL matches were on.

Superintendent of Police (SP), Sambhal, Yamuna Prasad, said, “Four persons were arrested on Monday evening for IPL cricket betting. We have seized 11 mobile phones and television sets.”

The campaign against betting activities will continue, he added.

Further investigations into the matter were underway.

–IANS

