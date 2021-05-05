In a major crackdown, Patna police managed to arrest 4 persons in connection with illegally selling regulators of oxygen cylinders on Wednesday.

Bhaskar Ranjan, the DSP of Patna central conducted a raid in a house located at road number 3 of Rajiv Nagar area and arrested four persons.

“We received information about illegal sale of regulators of oxygen cylinders from a house in Rajiv Nagar. Accordingly, a team was constituted which raided the place. We have recovered 42 regulators from their possession,” Ranjan said.

“During brief questioning, the accused confessed that they were selling one regulator for Rs 8,000. The actual price of a regulator is Rs 700,” Ranjan said.

“The accused have been booked under relevant sections of the pandemic act, illegal possession of medical equipment and black marketing. We are also trying to crack the nexus and supply chain. Further investigation is on,” Ranjan said.

The black marketing of medical equipment, life saving drugs, oxygen cylinders are allegedly taking place in the middle of the pandemic in Bihar.

Opposition leaders in the rank of Tejashwi Yadav, RJD leader, Rajesh Ranjan alias Pappu Yadav, the president of Jan Adhikar Party (JAP) have leveled serious allegations against the state government for not acting tough on black marketers.

“The 5 kg oxygen cylinders having actual cost of not more than Rs 5,000 was sold at the rate of Rs 35,000 in the state. I have purchased oxygen cylinders at the rate of Rs 20,000 after negotiation and donated to the patients. An injection of Remdesivir having an actual price of Rs 3,000 was sold at Rs 50,000 and the state government has no control over the mafias,” said Pappu Yadav.

–IANS

