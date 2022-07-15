World No. 1 Pramod Bhagat has sailed into the semifinals after defeating Bulgaria’s Dimitar Pavlov in straight sets in the 4 Nations Para-Badminton International 2022 here.

Bhagat won the match in straight sets 21-8, 21-9 in 17 minutes. The ace shuttler will now face Japan’s Daisuke Fujihara in the semifinals.

Talking about the match, Bhagat said, “The tournament has been going good so far but now are the crucial games. I have played Fujihara a lot of times and know his game in and out, he is a great player and has always pushed me and extracted more out of me. It would be a great semifinal.”

