Four police training academies in four northeastern states — Assam, Meghalaya, Arunachal Pradesh and Tripura, received the Home Minister’s trophy for standing out as ‘best police training institutes’, an official said on Thursday.

According to the police, in the national level category, North Eastern Police Academy (NEPA) in Meghalaya and KTD Singh Police Training Academy in Tripura were awarded the Union Home Minister’s Trophy for being the best Police Training Institute for the year 2021-22.

In the zonal level, Police Training College in Assam’s Dergaon and Police Training Centre in Arunachal Pradesh’s Banderdewa received the Union Home Minister’s Trophy for emerging as the best Police Training Institute for the year 2021-22.

The national level winners would get Rs 20 lakh each while the zonal level winners would receive Rs 2 lakh each.

The NEPA, erstwhile Regional Police Training College, under the Union Home Ministry, was situated in Ri-Bhoi district of Meghalaya and started functioning from July 1978.

A statement noted that NEPA engaged in shaping police officers for equitable, effective and sensitive policing.

It is dedicated to teaching the police personnel of northeastern states and from across the country to safeguard the values of freedom — freedom from disorder, criminal acts and criminals, the statement said.

