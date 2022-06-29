Minister of Foreign Affairs Mélanie Joly announced today that Estonia, Lithuania, Solvakia and Armenia will now have full-fledged Canadian embassies to protect peace and democracy in Europe.

“Transatlantic security is critical to international stability, Joly said in a web statement. “Russia’s illegal, unjustifiable and horrific invasion of Ukraine has changed the security and diplomatic landscape in Europe, and Canada needs to respond strategically. Building on Canada’s strong relationship with its European partners, the changes announced today will help ensure that we have the tools we need to reinforce Armenian democracy and address some of the greatest security and diplomatic challenges of our time. As a great diplomatic power Canada needs to be on the ground, connected and engaged.”

Current Canadian offices in Estonia, Lithuania, and Slovakia will be converted into full embassies with resident ambassador while Canada will strengthen its presence at its embassy in Latvia.

“These changes will further enhance Canada’s engagement in the region, help counter Russia’s destabilizing activities and increase support for Operation REASSURANCE,” a statement from Global Affairs Canada read.

“In addition, following the mission and report of Stéphane Dion, Canada’s Special Envoy to the European Union and Europe and Ambassador to Germany, on ways to increase Canadian support for Armenian democracy, Canada will also open a full embassy with a resident ambassador in Armenia, allowing for stronger bilateral ties and increased Canadian support for Armenian democracy,” the statement said.

“This diplomatic expansion will help guide Canada’s response to evolving security threats, enhance political and economic cooperation to support European Allies, and further counter the impacts of the Russian invasion of Ukraine and support Armenia in its democratic development,” the statement added.

“Since Russia’s illegal and unjustifiable invasion of Ukraine, the world is experiencing a profound geopolitical shift with political, economical, security and environmental impacts, and Canada must act strategically to promote our interests and democracy against growing authoritarian forces. This includes pushing back on Russian influence, whether they assert it through soft power, disinformation or military force.

“These measures will ensure deeper collaboration between Canada and its international partners to effectively address the shifting security and diplomatic landscape to protect peace and democracy in Europe and globally,” the statement concluded.