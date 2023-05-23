INDIA

4 new judges sworn in at Madras HC

Madras High Court Acting Chief Justice, Justice T. Raja on Tuesday administered the oath of office to four new judges.

R. Sakthivel, P. Dhanabal, C. Kumarappan and K. Rajashekhar were elevated to the post of Additional Judges of the court for a period of two years.

Of the four judges, Justices Sakthivel, Dhanabal and Kumarappan had served as the Registrars General of the Madras High Court, while Justice Rajashekar was the member secretary of the Tamil Nadu State Legal Service Authority (TNSLSA).

Advocate General R. Shanmugasundaram welcomed the four new judges and introduced them to law officers, advocates and staff of the high court.

All the four became judicial officers in 2011.

State public prosecutor Hasan Mohammed Ali Jinnah, Additional Advocate General, State Government Pleader, Bar Council of India Vice Chairman, S. Prabhakar, office bearers of various bar associations and lawyers participated in the oath of administration ceremony.

