4 new real stories depict how Indians connect via Facebook

New Delhi, Aug 1 (IANS) In a bid to help its millions of users in India connect better, Facebook on Saturday launched a next phase of its consumer marketing campaign depicting real such stories in India.

Called ‘More Together’ that was first launched in March this year, the new campaign showcases four, 30-second films featuring young parents, grandparents, two roommates and a doctor and depicts how they found support through their connections to help each other during these extraordinary times.

“People who were once strangers, connected with one another through Facebook, and together addressed many challenges that have surfaced in the recent times. Through this campaign, we are shining a spotlight on the real stories that have inspired us,” said Avinash Pant, Director-Marketing, Facebook India.

The core campaign has been conceptualized and executed by Taproot Dentsu, the creative agency from the house of Dentsu Aegis Network (DAN) India.

“When it came to looking out for each other in the months gone by, we found that Facebook was a vehicle. People were the fuel. This is the simple truth the campaign tries to capture,” said Pallavi Chakravarti, Executive Creative Director, Taproot Dentsu.

Facebook in March launched ‘More Together’ consumer marketing campaign in India – first country in the Asia Pacific region where such a campaign was rolled out.

Earlier this month, WhatsApp launched its first global brand campaign in India that narrated real stories about how Indians communicate daily on WhatsApp with their closest relationships.

