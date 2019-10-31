4 Nigerian footballers held in Tripura for illegal entry

Agartala, Nov 2 (IANS) Four Nigerian footballers were arrested on Saturday from a Guwahati bound train at the Agartala railway station, an official said.

According to the official of the Government Railway Police, the Nigerian footballers, aged between 23 and 29, were detained during a search on the Guwahati-bound train.

“The Nigerian nationals entered Tripura from Bangladesh. Three of the four youth were carrying valid Nigerian passports and Bangladesh visa, but they didn’t have any travel visa for their entry into India,” GRP Sub-Inspector Snehangshu Marak told the media.

He said the Nigerian nationals were going to Guwahati to play for a local club there. Amtali sub-divisional police officer Anirban Das said the GRP has not yet handed over the detainees to the police.

Tripura shares 856 km international borders with Bangladesh, some stretches of which are still unfenced.

