Four persons of a family were burnt alive and two girls sustained severe burn injuries after their house caught fire due to short circuit.

The incident took place in the wee hours of Thursday in Gopiganj in Bhadohi district.

Mohammad Aslam, 65, his wife Shakeela Siddiqui, 62, granddaughter Tashkiya, 10, daughters Taslim and Alvira, both 12, and Raunak, 20, were sleeping in a tin shed on the third floor of the house when the fire broke out.

Shakeela and Mohammad Aslam died on the spot while Tashkiya and Alvira died during treatment.

Police have taken the bodies and sent them for post mortem.

Superintendent of Police, Dr Anil Kumar, and Circle Officer Gyanpur, Ashok Kumar Singh, reached the spot along with the police force and supervised the rescue work.

–IANS

