Police in the US state of Idaho have said they were investigating a shooting that left four people dead in the small city of Kellogg, and one person was in custody.

The Shoshone County dispatch centre received a 911 call on Sunday evening, indicating that multiple people had been killed inside a residence in Kellogg, Idaho State Police said on Monday in a statement.

Law enforcement officers found four people dead when they arrived and detained a 31-year-old male believed to be connected with the deaths, according to the statement.

Police blocked off parts of an apartment complex in Kellogg. According to local media reports, the shooting occurred at multi-dwelling units behind the Mountain View Congregational Church on Sunday, Xinhua news agency reported.

Law enforcement has not yet identified the victims or the suspect, and they believe that there is no additional threat to the community, State Police added.

