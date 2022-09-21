INDIA

4 people sleeping on footpath killed by speeding truck in Delhi

A speeding truck ran over six persons sleeping on a footpath in Delhi’s Seemapuri area, killing four of them, a senior police official said on Wednesday.

The official said the accident occurred at 1.51 a.m.

“We got a call that a truck while crossing the DTC Depot redlight and going towards the DLF T-Point, ran over several people who were sleeping on the footpath. The driver was speeding the truck in a negligent manner,” the official said.

The driver however, managed to escape.

After receiving the call, a team was immediately sent to the crime scene, the official said, adding that four out of the six perosn were immediately taken to the GTB Hospital.

While two died on the spot, one was declared brought dead at the hospital and the fourth succumbed to his injuries during treatment, the police said.

The victims were identified as Kareem (52), Chotte Khan (25), Shah Alam (38) and Rahul (45), all residents of Seemapuri.

The injured were identified as Manish and Pradeep.

“We have formed several teams to trace the vehicle involved. A case has been registered,” the police official added.

